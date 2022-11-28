Bank announces 2022 dividend
HEPPNER — BEO Bancorp will pay a dividend of $1 per share for 2022, the holding company announced.
The dividend will be paid no later than Dec. 15 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 9.
“BEO Bancorp has paid a dividend 36 of the past 37 years,” Chairman Brad Anderson said in a news release. “Dividends reflect the financial stability and profitability of the bank. We are very happy to be able to provide this dividend to our shareholders.”
The $1-a-share premium is the same amount paid to shareholders in 2021.
BEO Bancorp is the holding company for the Bank of Eastern Oregon, which operates 20 branches and four loan production offices in Oregon, Washington and Idaho. Headquartered in Heppner, the bank has branches in John Day and Prairie City.
BPA aims to hold rates steady
PORTLAND — The Bonneville Power Administration has announced a proposal that would hold the rates it charges for electric power and transmission flat for 2024 and 2025.
BPA is a nonprofit entity that markets wholesale electricity from 31 federal dams and one nuclear plant to 142 Northwest electric utilities serving Oregon, Washington, Idaho, western Montana and parts of four other states.
In a news release, BPA officials said strong financial performance during fiscal 2022 should enable the agency to keep from raising rates while providing a solid financial buffer against changing market conditions.
As a nonprofit, BPA is legally required to cover its costs and adjust rates accordingly. The agency establishes rates for two-year periods. The current rate proposal, if approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, would take effect on Oct. 1, 2023, and remain in force through Sept. 30, 2025.
Virtual visits for COVID-19
PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority is offering free telehealth visits for people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, the agency announced in a news release.
The new program, a partnership with Color Health, launched on Nov. 14. It allows all Oregonians, regardless of insurance status, to make a no-cost telehealth appointment with a clinician to find out if they are eligible for a potentially lifesaving oral treatment.
People at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness whose symptoms began in the previous five days are eligible for treatment. If eligibility is confirmed, a clinician can prescribe the medication during the telehealth appointment.
“These medicines can help prevent severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and even death,” said Dr. Andrea Lara, OHA’s therapeutics clinical and equity lead. “They should be available for free for anyone who needs them, whether or not the person has health insurance.”
OHA recommends that people with COVID-19 symptoms or a positive test first call or visit a health care provider. If they don’t have a provider or can’t get an appointment quickly, they can find a federal Test to Treat site. If they can’t get to a Test to Treat site, they can make a telehealth appointment through Color Health.
To make an appointment, go online at Color.com/COVID-19-treatment_OR and take the survey or call 833-273-6330 and describe your symptoms.
Telehealth visits are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, with consultation offered in 17 languages.
Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.