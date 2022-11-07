OTEC launches food drive
BAKER CITY — Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is launching a food drive to help make sure residents in its four-county service area have enough to eat this holiday season.
From now until Monday, Nov. 14, community members can drop off non-perishable food items at OTEC offices in John Day, Baker City, Burns or La Grande. The John Day office is at 400 Patterson Bridge Road.
The food will be donated to food banks throughout OTEC’s service territory to support local residents in need before Thanksgiving, the co-op said in a news release.
For more information, email communications@otec.coop or call 541-523-3616.
USFS waives fees for holiday
PORTLAND — In recognition of America’s military veterans, the Forest Service will waive standard day-use fees on all national forests and national grasslands for Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11, the agency announced.
The Forest Service waives fees several times each year to encourage recreation on lands it manages, but free access passes are available year-round to all service members and their families, veterans and Gold Star families.
“Many veterans spend time with their families and connect with nature while hiking, hunting, boating and exploring the range of outdoor recreation opportunities national forests and grasslands have to offer,” said Tracy Calizon, regional assistant director of recreation for the Forest Service in the Pacific Northwest.
Food bank changes schedule
JOHN DAY — The Grant County Food Bank is moving up its next two distribution days to make sure local individuals and families in need can pick up food boxes in advance of traditional holiday meals.
The food bank is generally open on the fourth Wednesday of each month, but it changes its schedule to the third Wednesday during the holiday season.
The next two distribution days will be Nov. 16 and Dec. 21. Located at 530 E. Main St., Suite 9, in John Day, the food bank will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days.
Clients are asked to bring their own boxes to carry food items if possible. For more information, call the Grant County Food Bank at 541-575-0299.
BEO reports Q3 earnings
HEPPNER — The Bank of Eastern Oregon reported third quarter 2022 consolidated net income of $2.44 million or $2.02 per share, compared with $2.47 million or $2.05 per share for the same period last year, parent company BEO Bancorp announced.
Total assets for the most recent quarter were $871 million, up 13% year over year, while net loans were $487 million, a 3.7% increase.
Deposits were at $803.2 million, up from $705.7 million in the third quarter of 2021. Shareholder equity ended the period at $47.86 million.
The Bank of Eastern Oregon has 20 branches in Eastern Oregon, Eastern Washington and Western Idaho, including locations in John Day and Prairie City.
Comment opens on psilocybin rules
SALEM — A public comment period has opened on a new set of proposed rules released this month by the Oregon Psilocybin Services Section of the Oregon Health Authority.
The rules are intended to govern the production of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, and the provision of psilocybin services approved by Oregon voters with the passage of a 2020 ballot measure.
From now through Nov. 21, written comments can be emailed to publichealth.rules@dhsoha.sate.or.us.
Comments can also be presented by participating in one of three virtual public hearing. The hearings are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15; noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16; and 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 17.
More information about the public comment period and links to the virtual hearings can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/2s3fn3v7.
— Blue Mountain Eagle
