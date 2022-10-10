Malheur lifts use restrictions
JOHN DAY — With the arrival of cooler temperatures and moderate weather conditions, all public use restrictions are being lifted on the Malheur National Forest, the agency announced.
The restrictions, intended to reduce wildfire danger, were previously lifted for the northern zone of the forest that includes the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts.
Starting Tuesday, Oct. 11, restrictions will also be lifted on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District in the southern portion of the forest. At the same time, the industrial fire precaution level will be reduced from Level 2 to Level 1.
However, forest officials warn, the fire danger in the southern portion of the forest remains high.
Hunters, campers and other forest visitors are asked to be careful with fire. That includes using existing fire pits for campfires wherever possible, not leaving fires unattended and keeping water and a shovel handy.
Winter clothing drive for kids
PRAIRIE CITY — The Grant County branches of the Bank of Eastern Oregon are collecting new and gently used winter clothing items for children.
The Prairie City location, 178 NW Front St., is seeking coats, hats, gloves and mittens for kids in grade school and older. The donated items will be given to local school counselors for distribution.
The John Day location, 200 W. Main St., is collecting hats, gloves and mittens for children in grade school and older. Those items will be given to Families First to hand out.
Donations will be accepted through Oct. 21, and the public is invited to join staff at both branches on that day for refreshments.
BLM looks to fill advisory board
PRINEVILLE — The Bureau of Land Management is seeking nominations for open seats on its John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council.
The council helps develop recommendations to address public land management issues in the BLM’s Prineville and Vale districts and the Malheur, Umatilla, Wallowa-Whitman, Ochoco and Deschutes national forests.
The commission has five open seats. Individuals can nominate themselves or others. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 4.
For more information, contact Katlyn Webb at 541-460-8781 or kwebb@blm.gov.
Prescribed burning to begin
HINES — Prescribed burns intended to reduce wildfire danger are scheduled to begin soon in the Emigrant Ranger District of the Malheur National Forest, potentially impacting hunting and camping opportunities in several hunting districts, forest officials announced.
Plans are dependent on weather and fuel conditions, but the prescribed burns could start as soon as Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The first unit scheduled for burning is Silvies 7, a 1,500-acre tract 3 miles west of the junction of U.S. Highway 395 and Forest Service Road 31.
Two other units are in line for prescribed burns this fall. Wolf H covers 300 acres near the junction of FSR 17 and FSR 15, 10 miles east of Highway 395. Marshall Devine D covers 3,172 acres along FSR 2820, about 1 mile east of Highway 395.
Hunters are advised to avoid camping in any of the designated prescribed burn areas.
Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.