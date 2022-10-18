ODF eases some fire restrictions
JOHN DAY — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s John Day unit ended its regulated use closure on Friday, Oct. 14, although the agency warns that fire season remains in effect across ODF’s Central Oregon District.
“We caution the public to be mindful about activities which could start a fire as we continue to see unseasonably warm, dry weather this fall,” said Brian Reel, stewardship forester for The Dalles unit. “While fire danger has lessened with cooler nights and reduced humidity, we can still have rapidly spreading fires during the heat of the day.”
During fire season, backyard debris burning (including burn barrels) is allowed by permit only. Activities prohibited during fire season include smoking in forest operation areas, blasting without a permit, the use of exploding targets and the use of tracer ammunition.
Local student makes honor roll
CORVALLIS — Taylor A. McCluskey of John Day made the summer honor roll at Oregon State University, the school announced. McCluskey, a non-degree graduate, was one of 3,612 students to earn the academic distinction. To qualify, students must carry at least six credit hours of graded coursework and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Cybersecurity seminar offered
PORTLAND — A free cybersecurity seminar aimed at small-business owners is being offered online by the Mt. Hood Small Business Development Center.
The informal “coffee chat” will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, on Zoom.
Supriya Shanbhag, Oregon’s statewide cybersecurity coordinator, and Ibrahim Alhussain, director of the Mt. Hood Small Business Development Center, will discuss commonplace cyberthreats that can affect businesses and individuals and provide tips for combating them.
Registration is available online at https://tinyurl.com/2899bn84.
