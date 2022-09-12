Grant County students graduate EOU
LA GRANDE — Seven Grant County residents earned academic degrees from Eastern Oregon University at the end of spring term, university officials announced.
Here are the graduates and their degrees, listed by hometown:
Canyon City: Heather Noelle Mosley, master of arts in teaching, elementary education.
Dayville: Kendall Jean Hettinga, bachelor of science, business administration.
John Day: James Hercher, bachelor of science, anthropology/sociology; Mariah L. Moulton, bachelor of science, health and human performance; Jocelynn Carie Smith, bachelor of science, health and human performance; Fallon Jean Weaver, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary studies.
Prairie City: Shaelynn Rose Bice, bachelor of science, business administration.
Local man makes president’s list
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Jason Leighton of John Day has been named to the president’s list for summer term at Southern New Hampshire University. The academic recognition goes to full-time students who maintain a grade point average of 3.7 or better.
Mt. Vernon resident earns degree
FOREST GROVE — Mt. Vernon resident Duane Keanu Stokes has graduated from Pacific University, the school announced. Stokes graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
John Day photographer honored
BAKER CITY — A John Day photographer has been recognized for work entered in the 24th annual Open Regional Art Show at the Crossroads Carnegie Art Center.
Kyle Cline earned honorable mention for two photos in the juried exhibition, "Setting Sun/Rising Moon" and "Signs of Spring."
The show opened Sept. 2 and will continue through Oct. 1 at the center, 2020 Auburn Ave. in Baker City.
