JOHN DAY — In the wake of recent rains, the Malheur National Forest has rescinded public use restrictions on the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts in the northern part of the forest effective Friday, Sept. 23, forest officials announced.
At the same time, officials reduced the industrial fire precaution levels from Level 2 to Level 1 and lowered the fire danger rating from high to moderate.
Forest visitors who want to have campfires are reminded to use existing fire pits whenever possible and keep water and a shovel handy. Chainsaw users are asked to practice safe operations, maintain their equipment, and carry a shovel and water or a fire extinguisher.
Fire danger remains high in the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, which covers the southern portion of the forest. Phase B public use restrictions and Level 2 industrial fire precautions remain in effect.
Free parenting classes start soon
CANYON CITY — A six-week series of free parenting classes is being offered to Grant County residents.
The Triple P Positive Parenting Program aims to give parents tools and strategies to enhance child development while making parenting more enjoyable.
Sponsored by Families First, Community Counseling Solutions and the Frontier Early Learning Hub, classes will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays starting Oct. 6 at the Painted Sky Center for the Arts, 118 Washington St. in Canyon City.
The weeks of Oct. 24 and 31 will be reserved for individual phone consultations, with the final class being held at the art center on Nov. 10.
Free dinner and child care will be offered with each class.
LOGAN , Utah — Max Bailey of John Day has enrolled in Utah State University for the fall semester, the university announced.
Bailey will be one of 4,500 first-year students starting college at Utah State this fall.
Ag heritage commission recruiting
SALEM — The Oregon Agricultural Heritage Commission is seeking a new member to fill an open seat representing natural resource issues.
The commission oversees the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program, created by the Legislature in 2017 to help protect the state’s working farms and ranches. Commissioners also make grant funding recommendations to the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board, which administers the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.