JOHN DAY — A political action committee made up of residents in the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is looking to get the pool bond back on the ballot.
The PAC, called Yes to JDCC Swim Center, was formed in April to support Measure 12-80. Now the group has amassed over 200 signatures on a change.org petition calling for the bond to be put back on the ballot in November.
The $4 million bond measure, which would have added 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to property tax bills within the district’s boundaries, failed after balloting in the May 17 election ended in an 802-802 deadlock.
PAC members Ashley Armichardy, Chris Cronin and Jesse Schaefer say the time is right to put the pool bond back on the ballot, arguing that a tie vote isn’t a definitive outcome.
The effort began almost immediately after the May vote was finalized.
“We were just waiting for the official results,” Schaefer said. “We knew it was going to be really close. We were ready to get organized again. The first thing we did was write a letter and submit it to the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Rec board asking them to resubmit the bond to the ballot for the November election.”
Cronin said she was disappointed that the bond failed but stressed that it is hard to pass a levy in Grant County: “I felt like we had the momentum to go forward and we knew there were other yes votes out there that didn’t get to be counted.”
“A 50/50 split was by no means a definitive answer against a pool levy or a pool bond, so we’re ready to go again,” Armichardy said.
Schaefer added that the result was disappointing knowing how much support there was for a pool and that one vote was the difference between the bond passing or failing.
The bond had and still has opponents, and the women say the PAC is ready for the opposition.
“The information that we have is that they are operating under a lot of misinformation,” Cronin said.
An agreement to sell Gleason Park and Gleason Pool to the state for the expansion of the Kam Wah Chung State heritage site was already in place before the vote. The “redo, not brand new” campaign against the pool bond, PAC members say, misled voters as to what their options were.
The subject of building a new pool by way of a bond became a political issue, something Cronin thinks should never have happened.
“To me, a pool shouldn’t be political,” she said. “It should just be something that we want for our community. I can understand if people are worried about the cost, but for it to rise to the level of personal attacks and viciousness was surprising to me.”
Armichardy referenced the sale of Gleason Pool in November 2021 and added that the outcome of the bond had nothing to do with whether or not that sale would move forward. She added that once the Kam Wah Chung expansion project breaks ground, it will be apparent that the only way to get a pool in the community is to pass the bond measure.
Pool bond opponent Bob Pereira said he is aware that there is a group trying to get the pool bond back on the ballot, calling it “round three.”
Pereira also pushes back on the redo issue, saying that repairing the pool was a possibility right up until the start of demolition of the old pool facility. Pereira added that he believes the demolition of the pool was premature because the vote had not been certified yet and was done out of spite.
Time is working against supporters of a pool, however. The $2 million state lottery grant that was allocated toward the pool’s $6 million total cost will eventually expire and have to be returned if the pool is not built. Another hurdle is a statement by a Parks and Rec representative that the district board wouldn’t seek to put the bond back on the ballot in November.
“They’d thought that a group of citizens could put it forth, but a group of citizens can’t put a tax levy on the ballot,” Cronin said. “They need to make the decision. We’re hoping to convince them that this is worth doing again.”
Yet another obstacle in the way of the pool bond is the possibility that the county might put a law enforcement bond on the November ballot. Some observers worry that having two tax levies on the same ballot could mean one or both would fail.
Despite those circumstances, the PAC members said they hope people will sign the petition to put the pool bond back on the ballot this fall.
“We need people to come forward and voice their support so Parks and Rec feel confident that that’s the right thing to do,” Cronin said. “We feel it is. ... We feel like there is a good chance that this could go forward this time.”
