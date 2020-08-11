Multiple positions around Grant County are up for grabs in the coming election in November.
The deadline for filing is on Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. Filing packets can be downloaded at oregonvotes.org or requested from a local city official.
John Day will have three positions at large for the city council with four-year terms.
Prairie City will have the mayor’s position open for a two-year term. Three spots in the city council are at large for four-year terms.
Canyon City will have the mayor’s position open for a two-year term. Two spots in the city council are at large for four-year terms.
Mt. Vernon will have the mayor’s position open for a two-year term. Two spots in the city council are at large for four-year terms.
Dayville will have the mayor’s position open for a two-year term. Position 1 and Position 5 in the city council are open for four-year terms.
Long Creek will have the mayor’s position open for a two-year term. Position 1 and Position 2 in the city council are open for four-year terms.
Monument will have the mayor’s position open for a four-year term. Positions 1, 2 and 3 in the city council are open for four-year terms.
Seneca will have two spots in the city council at large for four-year terms.
Grant County Soil & Water Conservation District will have will have one position at large with Zone 2 and Zone 3 open as well. All three positions are four-year terms.
Monument Soil & Water Conservation District will have will have one position at large with Zone 2 and Zone 3 open as well. All three positions are four year-terms.
