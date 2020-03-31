Burns Fire Department Captain Travis Lock was selected as the Instructor of the Year for the Grant-Harney Training Association. He was awarded a personalized jacket, and his name and department were inscribed on the Instructor of the Year traveling plaque.
Lock, who is the training officer for Burns, joined the fire service in January 2002 as a member of the Dallas (Oregon) Fire Department, and moved to Burns in November of 2010. Upon moving to Burns, he joined the fire department and has moved up the ranks, from firefighter to lieutenant and, most recently, to captain.
Travis’s main job as a paramedic for Harney District Hospital Emergency Medical Services Department keeps him busy. He is the EMS first responder coordinator, a CPR instructor and works as an adjunct instructor to Treasure Valley Community College for emergency medical technician classes.
The Grant-Harney Training Association is made up of members of the fire departments in Grant and Harney counties who combine their knowledge and skills to better each other and provide better training for our firefighters.
