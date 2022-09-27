JOHN DAY — Over 100 people celebrated the grand opening of a bowling alley across from the Bare Bones Bar on Main Street in John Day Friday, Sept. 23.
The bowling alley, formally known as Nugget Lanes, sat empty for about 10 years until Bare Bones Bar owner Nick Stiner purchased the building in May of this year.
Stiner, who opened the Bare Bones Bar behind his Bare Bones Smokeshop last year, said the bar had become so popular he needed more space.
Additionally, Stiner said he does not like to see businesses such as the bowling alley that benefit the community sitting empty. So when the opportunity to purchase the old Nugget Lanes came up in May, he jumped on it.
The building already had space for a bar with a separate entrance from the bowling area.
Stiner attributes the accomplishment of reopening the 10-lane bowling alley to his staff.
Stiner said his employees have been working at the bowling alley since May to prepare for Friday’s opening.
“I couldn’t do this without all these employees that are like part of my family now,” Stiner said. “Otherwise, I would have never done this.”
The bowling alley is open from noon to 2 a.m. seven days a week, although that could change depending on business. “If folks don’t come as much, we’ll shorten the hours,” Stiner said.
Currently, according to Stiner, eight of the 10 bowling lanes are functional. In addition to bowling, he said there are three new pool tables and a video arcade. The bowling alley is also available to rent for private events such as wedding receptions and birthday parties.
