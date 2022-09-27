Red Headed Stepchild
Buy Now

Lead singer Les Church of the band Red Headed Stepchild belts one out Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, during the grand opening of the bowling alley across from the Bare Bones Bar on Main Street in John Day.

 Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Over 100 people celebrated the grand opening of a bowling alley across from the Bare Bones Bar on Main Street in John Day Friday, Sept. 23.

The bowling alley, formally known as Nugget Lanes, sat empty for about 10 years until Bare Bones Bar owner Nick Stiner purchased the building in May of this year.

Tags

Reporter

Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County. Office: 541-575-0710 Cell: 971-263-3444 Email:steven@bmeagle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.