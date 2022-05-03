Long Creek's Academic Bowl team, from left: Fritz Patrick Galloway-Volny (freshman), Tucker Aiden Garinger (freshman), Charles Thomas Kreamier (sophomore), James Glenn Barberi Jr. (sophomore), and Nolan Reagan Garinger (junior).
PRAIRIE CITY — A pair of Grant County teams placed in the 2022 Academic Bowl, an annual general knowledge competition for small schools from around the region held in Prairie City on April 20.
A high school team from Long Creek placed second in the first round of competition and third overall following a "lightning round" between the first round’s top three teams.
Prairie City's middle school team placed third in the event.
A total of 12 teams took part in this year's Academic Bowl. Dayville, Monument and Prairie City each took two high school teams and one middle school team to the event. Long Creek had one high school team and didn't bring a middle school team to the competition.
Teams generally consist of five members and one alternate, although Long Creek language arts teacher and team adviser Margee Powell said Long Creek’s team didn’t have an alternate. The students answered questions pertaining to a variety of subjects in the fields of math, history and language arts.
“The questions were in-depth questions,” Powell said. “Nothing was easy-peasy.”
Powell said she was “really happy for them” when asked about her team’s third-place finish in the event. “We have bright kids that worked really hard.”
Powell taught in Dayville for 16 years prior to this year and says this is the first year she took a team from Long Creek to the event.
“We are a young team,” Powell added, noting that Long Creek’s team had no seniors and was made up of two freshmen, two sophomores and one junior. Given the makeup of the squad, the same team can compete in next year’s Academic Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.