Thirty-seven internet hot spots from AT&T will be coming to Long Creek School District soon.
AT&T announced on March 17 that, alongside Connected Nation, they are giving free internet subscriptions and free wireless hot spots to more than 450 virtual learners in Oregon.
Long Creek Administrative Assistant and Deputy Clerk Jennie Freeman said a general email was sent out from AT&T regarding this opportunity to apply for the grant to get the hot spots.
“We applied a while back, and I just heard recently that AT&T decided to award Long Creek with a grant,” Freeman said.
Freeman said there are no matching funds required, and it was generous of them to provide the 37 hot spots.
“It’s great because the internet goes down here (in Long Creek) all the time, and so it’s nice to have something reliable to use and support the cell service we currently use for the iPads,” Freeman said.
Earlier in the school year, Long Creek School District purchased iPads with cellular data plans for all of the students, along with cell signal boosters, when they went online for distance learning.
Freeman said the hot spots will now provide students and their families another source they can use for internet access. Freeman said she thinks the hot spots will be made available for students next school year.
“Organizations like ... Long Creek School District are critical to serving and supporting some of the most at-risk students across Oregon,” said George Granger, President of AT&T Oregon, in a press release from March 17. “By helping to expand connectivity for the students they serve, we can play a role in narrowing the homework gap and helping address inequities associated with virtual learning.”
AT&T said in their release on March 17 that Long Creek School District is one of more than 100 organizations and school districts to benefit from a $10 million commitment announced last year.
While Gov. Kate Brown ordered schools earlier this month to open by April 19, Long Creek office manager Jennifer Garinger said the improved access to internet will still provide a great benefit for Long Creek students as they return to the school building.
“The technology gives us a lot of options for students and their different situations,” Garinger said. “We’ve gotten really good at using technology to supply content and interaction. To me, I can see this allowing little schools like Long Creek to gain more access to other teachers and classes because we now know how to do it online.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.