JOHN DAY — In a 30-year career with the Grant County Emergency Communications Agency, Valerie Maynard was at the helm of the 911 dispatch center during some of the county’s most significant events.
From the 2015 Canyon Creek Fire that destroyed 43 homes, to the 2016 armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge that divided the community and put her at odds with the county’s former sheriff, to a budget crisis that nearly shuttered the dispatch center, Maynard saw the agency through some troubled times.
Maynard, who decided to step down in mid-March, looked back at her long and eventful career in an interview with the Blue Mountain Eagle.
Maynard landed her first dispatch job in 1989 while living in Brookings after coming across an ad in the local newspaper. She recalled the job posting saying that no experience was necessary.
“And that was all she wrote,” she said. “I loved the career. I’ve always loved it.”
Three years later, in 1992, she and her then-husband moved to John Day. Shortly after, she landed a job as a dispatcher with the John Day 911 center. Maynard left the county twice when her husband’s work, first with the Forest Service and then with the Oregon Department of Transportation, took them to different parts of the state. Fortunately, Maynard said, she always got her job back at dispatch.
In the late 1990s, the dispatch manager position became available and the John Day city manager offered Maynard the job.
Initially she balked, telling the city manager that she had never been a manager, to which he said, “Now is your opportunity.”
“That’s where it started,” she said, “and I’ve loved it ever since.”
One of her proudest moments, Maynard said, was seeing the 911 center through its transition to an independent agency in 2019 after John Day announced it could no longer foot the bill for dispatch services for the entire county.
A $420,000 appropriation from Oregon lawmakers gave the dispatch center a lifeline for a biennium, but the question of finding a long-term funding solution loomed large.
One of the options thrown around was to outsource dispatch to a private company out of Condon.
However, many first responders and government officials wanted a local service employing dispatchers familiar with the county.
So, at the end of 2018, the county and eight other communities created an intergovernmental agreement to oversee a new, independent agency.
Shortly after, the agency inked a deal to lease space in the John Day Fire Hall for a new dispatch center.
Later, the Legislature passed a bill to raise a tax that would — in part — fund 911 centers across the state. The bill increased the monthly fee for wireless and wired telephone accounts and prepaid wireless retail transactions from 75 cents to $1 in 2020 and $1.25 in 2021.
Maynard said that getting through the transition was very difficult because it did not look like the county would have a dispatch center at one point.
“My heart and soul went into it,” she said. “We had to educate everyone in the county and all of our users and governing boards over each entity that this is what we do, this is why it’s crucial that we stay local. And then, in the end, they supported that.”
There were also moments during her career, Maynard said, when she felt compelled to stand up for what she believed was right.
One such time was during the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County, when Maynard filed a complaint with the Department of Public Safety Standards & Training against former Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer.
According to the complaint, Palmer had publicly sympathized with the armed militants, meeting with them twice, and then showed up at the community meeting where the occupation leaders were scheduled to speak on Jan. 26, 2016.
Maynard said the dispatch center did not know about the plan by the FBI and state police to intercept the occupation’s key figures while they were en route to the Jan. 26 meeting in John Day that ended with law enforcement officials fatally shooting occupation spokesman LaVoy Finicum.
Maynard said the last straw for her was when one of her dispatchers had to take the call when Finicum was shot.
Under normal circumstances, she said, the authorities would have let dispatch and local law enforcement know about the plans and that an incident could occur in their county.
But the state police and the FBI felt that they could not take the chance of someone leaking that information, Maynard said.
“They didn’t trust (Palmer),” Maynard said. “They didn’t trust anyone around him.”
In the aftermath, Maynard said, she received threats. One cryptic message, from someone who said they hoped she was not suicidal, particularly worried her husband. She said they did not know if someone was looking to kill her and cover it up. A law enforcement officer was parked near her house the next day, keeping watch.
There were local people, too, who shunned her. But she said she did not let it get her down. She told herself that that was the position they were taking.
“That’s their right,” she said.
Ultimately, Maynard said, she had good people in her corner.
One day, she said, while out shopping, a clerk said someone wanted to talk to her. She said a law enforcement officer from outside of the county who happened to be in the back of the store just wanted to thank her.
“Those little things just got us through it,” she said, “and the team just stuck together.”
The following year brought more challenges.
First the Rainbow Gathering, a loose-knit community of people who congregate in remote forests, brought more than 13,000 people into the Malheur National Forest at Flagtail south of John Day and strained the county’s law enforcement to its limits.
Then the eclipse brought thousands more to the Grant County, which lay across the “path of totality.”
Through it all, she said, the dispatch center tried to hold all the pieces together.
Looking back at it all now, Maynard said, the five-year span that started with the Canyon Creek Fire and continued through the Malheur occupation, the Rainbow Gathering, the eclipse and the transition to an independent agency was both the most challenging and the most satisfying time of her career in dispatch.
By the conclusion of that period, she said, people were happy with the agency and were pleased with the budget. She said that while she had wanted to retire earlier, she could not manage it financially. But she also wanted to be sure the agency was in good shape before stepping aside.
“I never wanted to quit when we were down,” she said. “I wanted to quit on a high note. And we got there.”
Lead dispatcher Cammie Haney, who has been with the 911 dispatch center for 16 years, has stepped in as the agency’s new director. She said Maynard has been a good friend and mentor to her.
“Everyone in the public safety community just has so much respect for (Maynard),” Haney said.
“She’s just one of those people who you just respect because of her ethics and the way that she treats people.”
