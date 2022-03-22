CANYON CITY — Louis Dix, the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Klamath Falls, is set to replace retiring Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor. Dix becomes the head administrator to the 496-student in district in taking the position.
The hire was announced at the March 16 Grant School Board meeting in Canyon City. Dix will assume his new duties on July 1, the day after Uptmor officially retires.
Compensation for the position is $142,000 annually.
Dix comes to Grant County from Klamath Falls but has had a connection to the community for many years.
“From my earliest memories as a child, I’ve been in the John Day area. Our hunting camp is just outside Prairie City, and I’m an avid fly fisherman and I love to fish the Logan Valley area just outside Seneca,” Dix said.
“I love the area and the whole county is just beautiful. I’m really excited for this opportunity and to get a chance to move there and become a part of the community,” he added.
Dix has been in education for 30 years, starting his career in 1992 in Sweet Home at Hawthorne Elementary. Dix later moved on to Sweet Home Middle School and began teaching leadership and English before becoming the assistant principal.
Dix was a coach for the wrestling team at Sweet Home High School, helping lead the team to state championships in 1997, 1998 and again in 2007. Dix was also the head boys soccer coach for Sweet Home High.
Following his time in Sweet Home, Dix was recruited to Medford and took over as the assistant principal at North Medford High School for three years. Dix later transitioned to the role of head principal at the elementary level in Medford and held that position for nine years.
Dix’s final stop before taking the job as superintendent of Grant County Schools is his current role as principal of Roosevelt Elementary in Klamath Falls. Dix has been in his current position for three years.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Dix said when speaking of the superintendent post in Grant County. “I wasn’t searching for superintendent jobs across the state, but when this one popped up, my wife and I talked about it and we decided if I was gong to move for a job, this would be it.”
Dix says throughout the past five years he’s been called for multiple superintendent jobs but none of them fit him and his family in the way the Grant School District one did.
“They weren’t places I was trying to move to with my family. I feel like I already have a connection with the county here, so my wife and I saw this as a great opportunity when the superintendent position opened.”
Dix is looking to immerse himself in the community and become a part of civic groups within the county.
“I think that is an important part of what superintendents do. They integrate themselves within the community. I’m looking forward to getting started.”
