Lucie Immoos listens as Rick LaMountain reads the inscription on a plaque honoring her for service to seniors during a luncheon at the John Day Senior Center on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

 Bennett Hall/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — In 1993, the first Carrie Young Memorial Drive for the Elderly raised a little over $50. Fast-forward to December 2022, when the 30th annual edition of the event, now known as the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction, raised more than $88,000 for Grant County’s most vulnerable seniors.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, the charity’s founder and guiding spirit, Lucie Immoos, was honored by the Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council with its first Service to Seniors Award during a luncheon at the John Day Senior Center.

