JOHN DAY — In 1993, the first Carrie Young Memorial Drive for the Elderly raised a little over $50. Fast-forward to December 2022, when the 30th annual edition of the event, now known as the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction, raised more than $88,000 for Grant County’s most vulnerable seniors.
On Thursday, Jan. 26, the charity’s founder and guiding spirit, Lucie Immoos, was honored by the Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council with its first Service to Seniors Award during a luncheon at the John Day Senior Center.
Immoos launched the annual fundraiser to honor the memory of her older sister, Carrie Young, who was killed in a car wreck at the age of 32. After she died, her family learned that Young had been quietly buying Christmas presents for some of the residents at the nursing home where she worked.
That tradition has continued — and expanded. These days the Carrie Young Memorial Dinner and Auction has become a major social event, with hundreds of people gathering at the John Day Elks Lodge to enjoy a spaghetti feed and visit with friends. There is a silent auction for scores of glittering gift baskets filled with items donated by local businesses or purchased with cash contributions from local residents, as well as a live auction and raffle.
With the money raised by the event, every resident of Grant County’s three senior living facilities gets some personal toiletries and a new towel, washcloth and sheet set. They also submit wish lists for Christmas presents.
The Carrie Young Memorial also helps seniors living independently throughout the county with things like grocery store gift certificates, heating oil and firewood.
The yearly fundraiser has become “an indispensable Grant County institution,” noted Grant County Senior Citizens Advisory Council Chair Rick LaMountain in presenting Immoos with the Service to Seniors Award.
“One can scarcely conceive a better or more fitting tribute to a loved one than to do what Lucie has done — initiate and carry on an effort that, year after year, brightens the lives of the senior citizens to whom Carrie herself was so dedicated,” he said.
“Through Lucie Immoos, the love, compassion and generosity of her sister, Carrie Young, live on.”
Immoos thanked the council for the award and announced that the Carrie Young memorial Foundation would be donating $500 each to the county’s four senior centers in John Day, Monument, Prairie City and Dayville.
She grew emotional at the podium as she thanked the many volunteers who help make the annual dinner and auction possible. The list of those singled out for recognition included her husband, Mark, and kids, Gage and Morgan; her sister, Christie Winegar; her mother, Dolores Young; and her mother-in-law, Lana Abarr.
But most of all, Immoos said, she wanted to thank her older sister, Carrie Young, for her inspirational example.
“I am so happy that, 30 years later after Carrie’s untimely death, people still speak her name and that good deeds are done in her memory to serve the elderly in this community,” she said.
