JOHN DAY — The NAPA auto parts store in John Day is under new ownership.

The change came with Ron and Sherri Lundbom’s sale of the store to Gary and Gayln Snair of Redmond for an undisclosed amount of money. Gary Snair was previously the co-owner of the Bend, Madras and Redmond NAPA stores. The sale was finalized on July 1.

