Nearly three months after launching their own real estate firm, Lindsey and Michal Madden said they are having fun and staying busy as Grant County’s hot housing market shows no signs of cooling down.
Lindsey and Michal, sisters-in-law, spent over a decade at Eastern Oregon Realty, said they decided it was time to strike out on their own.
Lindsey said they were born and raised in Grant County. She said the said decision made sense.
“We hunt, we fish, we know the area really well,” Michal said. “We know how it works. We know how the people work.”
After 40 hours of schooling and taking their respective tests to earn their principal broker license, Lindsey and Michal said they hit the ground running.
Since then they brought on broker Dee Ann Sandor. The three of them, Lindsey said, have been enjoying working together.
Lindsey said the freedom of being independent “feels good.”
“At the end of the day it’s our logo out there,” she said.
She said the three of them are “go-getters” and steadfast in their dedication to their clients.
Lindsey told the Eagle she has no problem taking calls from clients late at night or on the weekends.
“We really try to be there for our clients and help them through the process because it can be stressful,” Lindsey said.
The dedication to clients looking to buy a home in the county has been essential over the last couple of months.
While the county has always had a limited inventory of homes for sale, the current market is like nothing Lindsey and Michal said they have seen.
Lindsey said they see “multiple-offer scenarios” where homes have sold above the asking price.
“We have always had a limited inventory,” Lindsey said, “but now it is just much worse.”
Lindsey said they would show a couple of properties to a buyer in the past, and they did not have to push them to make a decision. She said they tell buyers now that, if they want a property, they need to write an offer right away or risk losing the opportunity.
“It’s just fast paced,” Lindsey said. “It used to be a lot slower.”
They said it is hard when a client does not get the house they want.
“It (buying a home) is the excitement of their life at the time, and you feel sometimes crushed right now if someone beat them to it,” Michal said.
Tips for home buyers
Lindsey said home buyers should get pre-qualified from a lender ahead of time. Getting pre-qualified is the first step in the mortgage process, where a lender provides a ballpark estimate of how much a buyer can afford for a home.
Lindsey said people should look at a house immediately if they are interested.
“If you see a house go look at it that day. Don’t waste time,” she said.
Michal said the days of taking time and thinking about a house before making an offer are long gone. At least in Grant County.
“You could think about a house for six months and take your time and it’d be fine,” Michal said. “But if you’re thinking about buying you better be pre-approved because sellers won’t even look at an offer without a pre-approval.”
Lindsey said picking an agent is critical because they can keep a buyer updated on new home listings.
Michal said an agent could help buyers wade through the complexities of a sale from beginning to end — from the financing to the negotiations and everything in between.
“It is stressful, and there can be issues,” Michal said. “And so we’re just there to help them get through all of the hurdles.”
