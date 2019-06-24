The Malheur National Forest, in conjunction with the Eastern Oregon Trail Alliance and Blue Mountain Land Trust’s “Blues Crew” from Walla Walla, Washington, hosted the Magone Lake Bike Trail Network kickoff event June 8-9.
The kickoff was a two-day event resulting in the construction of the first 0.61 miles of the new bike trail system. Participants included 26 volunteers and four Forest Service employees, including Prairie City District Ranger Ed Guzman.
The full 18-mile trail project, with 8 miles of road-to-trail conversion and 10 miles of contractor-built new trail, has a three year window for completion. The kickoff weekend initiated work on a road-to-trail conversion segment. The new trail segments will all be constructed using a grant from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Recreational Trails Program. Contract work will begin in 2020.
“We can’t thank our state and private partners enough for their support of this project,” said Jared Bowman, Malheur's North Zone recreation planner.
For more information on future Magone Bike Trail Network work days, Bowman at 541-820-3863.
