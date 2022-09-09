GREENHORN — After officials lifted the Level 1 evacuation alert for the Crockett Knob Fire, the U.S. Forest Service announced it will be decreasing the closure area surrounding the blaze on Sunday, Sept. 11
Until then, according to a Friday, Sept. 9 press release, there is still an area closure in effect.
The blaze, which has burned over 4,000 acres but is 50% contained, is not a threat to any structures and has a crew of 582 people fighting the fire.
In a Friday, Sept. 9 press release, fire managers said the closure starts at the junction of County Road No. 20 and Forest Service Road (FSR) 45, east of the Sunshine Guard Station, north on FSR 2000909 to the intersection at FSR 4550 and from there northeast on FSR 4555.
Then, the fire managers note, the closure runs northeast to Sunrise Butte Trail No. 255, northeast to the junction with Princess Trail No. 251, then east to Blue Mountain Trail No. 6141, northwest to FSR 45, and back south to the junction of County Road 20.
Additionally, fire officials note that boundary roads, trails and campgrounds will still be closed, except for County Road 20, from the junction of FSR 45 to FSR 2000909 at Sunshine Guard Station, which will remain open.
Fire officials said there would be signs posted on the ground and detailed maps of the closed areas would be available online and at any Forest Service office.
Forest officials urged the public to be cautious when traveling through the forest. The officials said roads and trails could be hazardous rocks, boulders and trees. Plus, there will also be an increase in fire vehicles and traffic.
Forest conditions can be dynamic around this time and likely to change throughout the day and week, the officials added.
Visitors should plan ahead and contact their local ranger district prior to starting their trip, according to the press release. Much of the area has limited or no cell phone coverage. Those heading into the forest should be prepared to spend the night. Which means one should pack warm clothing, food, personal hygiene items and plenty of water.
Also, people should be aware of the elevated fire danger on the Malheur National Forest. and current fire conditions The Malheur Forest shifted the Public Use Restriction to Phase C on the Blue Mountain and Prairie City Ranger Districts today.
Phase C restrictions prohibit campfires and personal chainsaws. Meanwhile, the Umatilla National Forest remains would state in Phase B, which allows campfires only in designated campgrounds and recreation sites.
Fire officials said that humans play a crucial role in slowing the spread of wildfires. Vehicles operated improperly, equipment use and outdoor burning, including campfires, are the top three human-related causes of fires.
Steven Mitchell, a reporter with the Blue Mountain Eagle since 2020, covers sports, county government and issues facing natural resources and ag in Grant County.
Office: 541-575-0710
Cell: 971-263-3444
Email:steven@bmeagle.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.