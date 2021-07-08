The entire Malheur National Forest moved to an Industrial Fire Precaution Level III, limiting the use of power saws to specific hours and locations.
The Malheur Forest South Zone, which includes the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, increased its public use restrictions to Phase C, prohibiting campfires, smoking and chainsaw use.
The Malheur National Forest North Zone, which includes the Blue Mountain and Prairie City Ranger Districts, will remain in Phase B of public use restrictions and high fire danger rating.
Under Phase B of public use restrictions, the following are prohibited:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal briquette or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
3. Operating a chainsaw between the hours of 1-8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length) and fire extinguisher (minimum ABC 8 oz.) in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
4. Operating a combustion engine without a spark arresting device.
5. Using a vehicle off of forest roads except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of a road.
Phase C includes all of the restrictions from Phase B and prohibits chainsaw use at any time and smoking is only allowed within an enclosed vehicle or building.
The Umatilla National Forest also moved to Phase C of public use restrictions. Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is in Phase B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.