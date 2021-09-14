The Malheur National Forest moved from Industrial Fire Precaution Level IV to an IFPL III and lowered the Fire Danger Rating from Extreme to High Sept. 10. Waivers will still be required for some types of work.
Under IFPL III, the following are prohibited except as indicated:
• Cable yarding — except that gravity operated logging systems employing non-motorized carriages may operate between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., local time, when all blocks and moving lines are suspended 10 feet above the ground, except the line between the carriage and the chokers.
• Power saws — except power saws may be used at loading sites and on tractor/skidder operations between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., local time.
The following are permitted between the hours of 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. local time:
• Tractor/skidder, feller-buncher, forwarder or shovel logging operations where tractors, skidders, or other equipment with a blade capable of constructing fireline are immediately available to quickly reach and effectively attack a fire start
• Mechanized loading or hauling of any product or material
• Blasting
• Welding or cutting of metal or any other spark emitting operation not specifically mentioned
Public Use Restrictions on the Malheur National Forest will remain at Phase C. For more information regarding Public Use Restrictions, call 541-575-3113.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.