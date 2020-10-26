The U.S. Forest Service said in a press release Monday that it will continue with prescribed burns in John Day, Prairie City and Hines.
The Blue Mountain Ranger District began burning hand piles in the Upper Camp Creek and Sulphur Creek project areas on Monday and Tuesday.
Prairie City Ranger District may continue burning piles in the Elk 16 project area, hand piles near the North Fork Malheur River and grapple piles from Short Creek Guard Station to the Crane Prairie Guard Station, which started on Monday.
According to the press release, the Forest Service asks that the public avoids these areas for their safety and the safety of fire fighters.
For safety, roads, trails and areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smoky conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
The prescribed fire operations may also impact camping and hunting. The press release advises hunters to not camp in or near a prescribed burn area.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor the smoke and air quality in the area and across the state by visiting, oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
For further information on the Malheur National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/malheuror or call the Supervisor’s Office at 541-575-3000.
Additional information regarding the prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7216.
