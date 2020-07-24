Fire danger is high across the Malheur National Forest, so the forest implemented Phase B of public use restrictions and an Industrial Fire Precaution Level of II Friday.
High fire danger means fires can start easily from most causes and small fuels will ignite readily.
Under IFPL II, power saws (except at loading sites), cable yarding and welding or cutting of metal are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m. It does not regulate any recreational or firewood cutting activities.
Phase B of public use restrictions prohibit:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal briquette or stove fire, except within a developed recreation site, listed on the Malheur National Forest website.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
3. Operating a chainsaw between the hours of 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length), and fire extinguisher (minimum ABC 8 oz.) in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease. Generators are allowed when located in a location cleared of flammable material in an area at least 10 feet in diameter and with an approved spark arrestor.
4. Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.
5. Possessing or using a vehicle off National Forest System roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
The Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests have implemented Phase A of public use restrictions, limiting chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel.
