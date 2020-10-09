Due to decreased fire danger, fire managers lifted all public use restrictions pertaining to campfires, chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel on the Malheur National Forest Friday
Industrial Fire Precaution Level I is being implemented, and the fire danger level is moderate across the forest.
A one-hour fire watch is always recommended after saw operations cease. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length) and fire extinguisher (minimum AB 8 oz.) in their possession.
Campfires should be in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock or commercial rings, and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread. Campfires should have a minimum clearance of 3 feet from the edge of the fire pit. Use existing pits wherever possible. Campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished prior to leaving. Persons with campfires should have a tool such as a shovel and one gallon of water in their possession.
Check with Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry offices for any public use restrictions in effect on lands protected by them.
For more information about Industrial Fire Precaution Levels and Malheur National Forest public use restrictions, call 541-575-3000 or visit fs.usda.gov/malheur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.