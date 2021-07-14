With the threat of wildfire rapidly increasing, the U.S. Forest Service announced Wednesday that the entire Malheur National Forest would move to Phase C public use restrictions for extreme fire danger effective 12:01 a.m. July 16.
Under the restrictions, campfires, stoves, and charcoal briquette or stove fires are prohibited.
Phase C restricts smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building. Additionally, the Forest Service forbids the use of chainsaws or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine.
Electrical generators may only be operated in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material or when fully contained within a pickup truck bed that is empty of all combustible material.
Vehicle travel or travel on roads not cleared of standing grass or other flammable material is not allowed on any forest service roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
When the fire danger is "extreme," fires of all types start quickly and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious and can spread very quickly with intense burning. Small fires become big fires much faster than at the "very high" level. Spot fires are probable, with long-distance spotting likely. These fires are challenging to fight and may become very dangerous, and often last for several days.
