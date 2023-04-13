JOHN DAY — Ann Niesen has been named the new supervisor of the Malheur National Forest after serving in a temporary capacity for the past two months.
Niesen has been the acting forest supervisor on the Malheur since early February. She took on the role after former Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock retired on Feb. 3 after a 32-year-career with the U.S. Forest Service.
She said she is dedicated to the mission of the Forest Service.
“I am truly honored to have this opportunity on the Malheur National Forest,” Niesen said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing our combined efforts to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the forest.”
Raised in northern Minnesota, Niesen worked in various positions for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for 14 years before coming west to work for the Forest Service on the Boise National Forest.
Niesen, who discovered a love for the outdoors in high school, brings a wealth of experience, including a professional background in leadership, recreation, special uses and land management.
She has worked in three Forest Service regions on seven national forests and has extensive fire experience, serving as both a Type 1 wildland fire agency administrator and Type 1 prescribed fire agency administrator during her 22-year career with the agency.
Niesen, who has a bachelor's degree in resource management from Mankato State University, joined the Malheur National Forest staff in January of 2022. She previously served a stint working on the Umatilla National Forest from 2013 to 2017. She said she and her husband enjoy rural living and feel at home in the John Day area.
The Malheur National Forest encompasses 1.7 million acres of diverse landscapes in the Blue Mountains of Eastern Oregon and has its headquarters in John Day. For more information about the Malheur National Forest, visitwww.fs.usda.gov/malheur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.