JOHN DAY — Ann Niesen has been named the new supervisor of the Malheur National Forest after serving in a temporary capacity for the past two months. 

Niesen has been the acting forest supervisor on the Malheur since early February. She took on the role after former Forest Supervisor Craig Trulock retired on Feb. 3 after a 32-year-career with the U.S. Forest Service.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

