JOHN DAY — All offices of the Malheur National Forest will reopen to walk-in visitors starting Monday, June 3.

The offices have been closed except by appointment for much of the past two years as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

Visitors can still call and make appointments to purchase maps, passes and permits.

The following offices will be open to walk-in visitors from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday:

• Supervisor's Office/Blue Mountain Ranger District, 431 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day, 541-575-3000.

• Emigrant Creek Ranger District, 265 Highway 20 South, Hines, 541-573-4300.

• Prairie City Ranger District, 327 SW Front St., Prairie City, 541-820-3800.

