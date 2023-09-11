Prescribed burn sign

A sign along the Izee Paulina Highway, County Road 63, the afternoon of Oct. 19, 2022 shows the smoke column from the prescribed burn underway on Mahleur National Forest land.

 Tony Chiotti/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Fire management officials on the Malheur National Forest are preparing to implement the Forest’s fall prescribed burning.

Fall 2023 units that are being monitored for potential burning, of which a portion will be completed as conditions allow, are:

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.