JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest has pressed the pause button on plans for a new long-term stewardship contract, but that doesn’t mean logging and other management activity on the forest will stop.

“The forest is considering all the options for different contractual (mechanisms),” said Acting Forest Supervisor Ann Niesen, who assumed the post with the retirement of Craig Trulock on Friday, Feb. 3 (see related story on page A2). “We’re going to continue to put wood on the market.”

