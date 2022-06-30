BURNS — The Malheur National Forest has raised the fire danger rating to high for the Burns Interagency Fire Zone effective Thursday, June 30, the agency announced.
The change affects the southern portion of the Malheur National Forest managed by the Emigrant Creek Ranger District, as well as the Bureau of land Management’s Burns District.
There are no public use restrictions or industrial fire protection level changes at this time.
At high fire danger levels, fine dead fuels ignite readily and fires can spread quickly. Fires may become serious and difficult to control unless hit hard and fast, the agency said in a news release.
Fire danger levels remain at moderate for other portions of the Malheur National Forest.
Deputy fire staff officer Eric Miller reminds visitors to recreate responsibly in the outdoors, keep campfires confined in a fire ring and make sure they are extinguished before leaving camp.
