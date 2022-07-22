stock wildfire retardant

An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire.

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo

JOHN DAY — The Malheur National Forest has raised fire danger levels and has begun imposing public use restrictions in some areas.

Effective Friday, July 22, the agency has raised the fire danger level from moderate to high in the north zone of the forest (the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts) but has not yet put any public use restrictions into effect.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.