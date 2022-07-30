JOHN DAY — With temperatures on the rise, the Malheur National Forest is warning the public to be more cautious about anything that could cause a wildfire.
On Tuesday, July 26, forest officials raised the fire danger level for the Emigrant Ranger District, in the southern part of the forest, to very high. That means fires will start easily from most causes and spread rapidly. Fire intensity can increase quickly and small fires can easily become big fires.
Public use restrictions remain at Phase B in the Emigrant Ranger District. While the fire danger level remains at high in the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts, forest officials raised public use restrictions to Phase B in those areas on Friday, July 29.
Campfires, charcoal fires and stove fires are now banned except in designated campfire rings within specific campgrounds as designated by the Forest Service.
Other Phase B restrictions include:
• No smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material.
• No chain saw use between 1 and 8 p.m. Operators must have a shovel and a fire extinguisher, and a one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
• No use of internal or external combustion engines without a spark arrestor.
• No use of a vehicle off Forest Service roads except when parking in a cleared area within 10 feet of the roadway.
• Generators allowed only in cleared areas at least 10 feet in diameter with approved spark arrestor.
Industrial Fire Precaution Level II is in force throughout the forest. Under Level II rules, many activities related to logging and other industrial operations are banned between 1 and 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.