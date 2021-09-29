JOHN DAY — With weather conditions improving, Malheur National Forest staff plans to begin its fall prescribed burning program.
Controlled burns could begin as early as Thursday, Sept. 30, the agency announced in a news release.
Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for healthy forests and reducing the risk of high-intensity wildfires caused by excessive fuel buildup, the news release said. The release called prescribed burning an effective tool for removing excessive amounts of brush, shrubs and trees, while also encouraging the growth of native vegetation.
Controlled burns are only conducted when factors such as resource availability, air quality, relative humidity, wind speed and direction, and fuel moisture levels are ideal, the agency said. All burns are done under carefully planned prescriptions and protocols to eliminate the risk of an escaped fire and smoke exposure to communities.
"The Forest Service recognizes that hunting season coincides with prescribed burning season and can impact hunters, but controlled burns are necessary to reintroduce fire to the landscape and encourage healthy vegetation that will ultimately improve landscapes and forage for big game," the news release stated.
"Hunters should be cautious when entering a recently burned area and be aware of increased hazards, particularly snags. Dead or dying trees that remain standing after a fire are unstable, especially in high winds. Don’t camp or hang out in the burned area. And, as always, let someone know your planned route, destination and expected return time."
Burning may take place at the following locations:
• Wolf F, 4300 acres, in the Magpie Table area.
• Silvies 3, 5000 acres, south of Gold Hill to National Forest Road 31.
• Silvies 7, 3000 acres, south of the Silvies River and west of National Forest Road 31.
• Murderers Creek 11, 2450 acres, boundary roads, North, National Forest Road 2150, East, National Forest Road 2170917, South, National Forest Road 2170 and West, National Forest Road 2150047.
Prescribed burn operations are planned in advance, have safety components in place and are designed to occur within a combination of natural and constructed control lines.
With the potential for smoke to settle in certain areas during active operations, the public can monitor smoke and air quality by visiting http://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7426/.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
For current public use restrictions and industrial fire precaution levels, call 541-575-3113.
Additional information regarding prescribed burning on the Malheur National Forest is available by viewing the prescribed fire activity interactive map at www.fs.usda.gov/malheur.
