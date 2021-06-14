A Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday afternoon on unlawful shooting charges.
No one was injured in the incident, but Joshua Fleetwood, 38, of Mt. Vernon was arrested for felon in possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon, according to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
The sheriff’s office, John Day Police Department and Oregon State Police responded to the 400 block of Cottonwood Street in Mt. Vernon at about 2:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of shots fired in the area, according to the release.
“The Grant County Sheriff would like to thank the citizens that reported the incident, as they provided valuable information on a situation that could have had far worse results,” McKinley said.
