A California man died in a motorcycle crash in Harney County Sunday.
At about 10 a.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on Highway 395C near Lost Creek Timber Road.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Jon Meek, 63, of Riverside, California, was northbound when he attempted to pass a farm tractor pulling a bailer, operated by a male juvenile, that had just started a left turn. The motorcycle struck the left front of the farm tractor.
Meek was transported by air ambulance to Saint Lukes Hospital in Idaho where he was pronounced deceased.
The juvenile was not injured in the crash.
OSP was assisted by the Harney County Sheriff's Office, Harney District Ambulance and Oregon Department of Transportation.
