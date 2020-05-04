A 56-year-old man died in a crash Saturday afternoon near Mt. Vernon.
At about 4:26 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle reported fatal crash near milepost 150 on Highway 26, according to information from OSP.
Lawrence L. Goings, 56, of Sheridan was ejected from his vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. OSP logs list his city of residence as Mt. Vernon.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 1967 Jeep, operated by Goings, was traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed in a right hand curve when it traveled into the westbound lane and collided with a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling an empty travel trailer operated by Mike Brown, 65, of Powell Butte, according to OSP.
Brown was not injured.
OSP logs state alcohol impairment by Goings may have been a contributing factor.
OSP was assisted by EMTs from Blue Mountain Hospital, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Oregon Department of Transportation and the John Day Police Department.
