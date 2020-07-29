A man is recovering after being stabbed near Pilot Rock July 28.
At about 4:30 p.m., Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an assault on Hill Road south of Pilot Rock, according to a press release. It was reported that an adult male had been assaulted and stabbed.
Upon arrival, deputies confirmed there was one adult male with a knife injury. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla by Life Flight. He is in stable condition and expected to be released today.
Cassandra Darlene Ross, a 30-year-old female from Pendleton, was arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants.
All involved persons were known to each other, and there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.