THOMPSON CREEK — A man was killed in a horse accident while out moving cattle west of Magone Lake on Friday, July 22, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
Kenneth “Kenny” Brooks was working in a remote section of Thompson Creek on the Umatilla National Forest when the accident occurred, and family members were with him when he died, according to the news release.
Brooks' age and hometown were not immediately available.
Grant County dispatchers were notified of the incident at 1:41 p.m. and alerted emergency responders. Grant County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue Team members, Blue Mountain Hospital ambulance crews, Oregon State Police troopers, Life Flight and U.S. Forest Service personnel all responded to the area.
A Life Flight helicopter was unable to land near the scene due to the rugged terrain. With no road access, emergency medical services personnel rode to the site on horseback. Two miles of trail was cleared into the area, but the efforts did not come in time to transport Brooks to a hospital before he succumbed to his injuries.
Sheriff Todd McKinley thanked the volunteers and other first responders who worked to save Brooks’ life.
“As your sheriff, I am ever humbled by the response of those that try their best to serve and support the citizens of this county, day by day,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.