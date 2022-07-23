brooks fatal

Emergency medical technicians rode horses to get to a man who was seriously injured in a horse accident west of Magone Lake on Friday, July 22, 2022.

 Grant County Sheriff's Office/Contributed Photo

THOMPSON CREEK — A man was killed in a horse accident while out moving cattle west of Magone Lake on Friday, July 22, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

Kenneth “Kenny” Brooks was working in a remote section of Thompson Creek on the Umatilla National Forest when the accident occurred, and family members were with him when he died, according to the news release.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.