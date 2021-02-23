Many school board seats will be on the May ballot in Grant County.
People interested in a seat must file by 5 p.m. March 18, and the filing packets can be obtained at the Grant County Clerk’s office or at oregonvotes.org. The election for the seats listed is scheduled for May 18.
Education Service District
Three seats are available in the Grant County ESD this year.
There is one at-large position available with a four-year term. Zone 3 and Zone 5 are also available for four-year terms.
School districts
All five school districts have open seats for their school boards.
At Grant School District 3, one at-large position with a two-year unexpired term is up for grabs. Seats in zones one, two and four are available with a four-year term. A spot in zone three is also open with a two-year unexpired term.
At Prairie City School District 4, seats in zones one, two, three and six are available with a four-year term. A spot in zone four is also open with a two-year unexpired term.
At Monument School District 8, seats in zones two, five and six are available with a four-year term. A spot in zone three is also open with a two-year unexpired term.
At Dayville School District 16J, seats in zones one, two and three are available with a four-year term.
At Long Creek School District 17, seats in zones one and three are available with a four-year term.
Other Grant County positions The Grant County Transportation District has three at-large positions available for four-year terms.
The John Day Rural Fire District has two at-large positions available for four-year terms with one at-large position available for a two-year unexpired term.
The Mt. Vernon Rural Fire District has three at-large positions available for four-year terms.
The Prairie Rural Fire District has two at-large positions available for four-year terms.
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District has three at-large positions available with no term length listed.
The Blue Mountain Hospital District has one at-large position available for a four-year term. Spots in positions one and two are also up for grabs for four-year terms.
Dayville Cemetery District has two at-large positions available for a four-year terms.
Fox Cemetery District has one at-large position available for a four-year term.
Long Creek Cemetery District has two at-large positions available for a four-year term.
Mid-County Cemetery District has two at-large positions available for a four-year term.
Monument Cemetery District has one at-large positions available for a four-year term. An additional at-large spot is available for a two-year unexpired term.
Prairie Cemetery District has one at-large position available for a four-year term.
