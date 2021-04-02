Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of March, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 38.0 degrees, which was 3.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 50.5 degrees, which was 3.8 degrees below normal. The highest was 69 degrees on March 29. Low temperatures averaged 25.5 degrees, which was 3.6 degrees below normal. The lowest was 19 degrees on March 1.
There were 29 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.20 inches during March, which was 1.07 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on five days with the heaviest, 0.13 inches, reported on March 22.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.03 inches, which is 0.97 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 3.40 inches, which is 3.18 inches below normal.
The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 57 degrees at the start of April to 64 degrees at the end of April. Normal lows rise from 31 degrees to 36 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.39 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.