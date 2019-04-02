Temperatures in John Day averaged much colder than normal during the month of March, according to preliminary date from the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 35 degrees, which was 6.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 48 degrees, which was 6.3 degrees below normal. The highest was 63 degrees on March 19. Low temperatures averaged 22 degrees, which was 7.1 degrees below normal. The lowest was 10 degrees on March 2.
There were 30 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. There were three days when the high temperature stayed below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.54 inches during March, which was 0.73 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on two days with the heaviest, 0.53 inches, reported on March 24.
Precipitation this year has reached 2.95 inches, which is 0.05 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 6.02 inches, which is 0.56 inches below normal.
The outlook for April from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 57 degrees at the start of April to 64 degrees at the end of April. Normal lows rise from 31 degrees to 36 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.39 inches.
This was the coldest March on record. The previous coldest was 36.1 degrees in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.