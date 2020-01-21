Republican Mark Owens was selected unanimously by County Commissioners as the next state representative for House District 60 Jan. 21. The position was left vacant after Sen. Lynn Findley resigned and was appointed to the Oregon Senate Jan. 6.
“I am thankful and humbled today to have been appointed to serve as the next state representative for House District 60,” Owens said in a press release. “I look forward to serving the communities and being a voice for eastern Oregon in Salem.”
Owens, a Harney County commissioner, farmer, small business owner and Crane school board chair, filed to run for the seat on Nov. 4.
“At the state level, there is a lot of work to be done to protect our way of life in Eastern Oregon and to provide a better path for future generations of Oregonians,” Owens said. “We need to make sustainable natural resources a top priority. Our kids deserve stronger schools and greater opportunities for their career paths. Families need financial stability instead of living paycheck to paycheck and having to worry about the next tax increase coming our way from Salem. Most importantly, my top priority and my number one job will be to listen, learn and represent the constituents in Eastern Oregon.”
House District 60 encompasses all of Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties as well as portions of Lake County. Owens will be sworn in later this month and will serve in the short legislative session that begins Feb. 3.
For more information, visit markowensfororegon.com.
