Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of May, which was the second wettest on record, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Precipitation totaled 3.73 inches during May, which was 1.83 inches above normal. The wettest on record was 4.30 inches in 1991.
Measurable precipitation was received on 13 days with the heaviest, 1.56 inches, reported on May 20.
Precipitation this year has reached 7.89 inches, which is 1.60 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 8.63 inches, which is 1.24 inches below normal.
The average temperature was 53.7 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 68.2 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees below normal. The highest was 91 degrees on May 31. Low temperatures averaged 39.3 degrees, which was 0.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 28 degrees on May 4.
There were six days with the low temperature below 32 degrees. On one day, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.
The outlook for June from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for near-normal temperatures and near- to above-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 73 degrees at the start of June to 83 degrees at the end of June. Normal lows rise from 43 degrees to 48 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.43 inches.
