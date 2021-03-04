A Mt. Vernon man charged with rape and kidnapping posted bail on Feb. 23 and has no scheduled court appearances until a June 1 plea hearing.
Brogan McKrola, 22, is accused of first-degree rape, sodomy and sexual abuse — all by forcible compulsion — as well as second-degree kidnapping, strangulation and furnishing alcohol to a minor, according to a March 1 indictment in Grant County Circuit Court.
He posted $33,000 bail on Feb. 23, according to a release agreement filed with the court. During a March 3 hearing, McKrola's defense attorney Kati Dunn said he successfully posted bail.
Dunn filed a demurrer Jan. 15, seeking to dismiss the charges. During a Feb. 23 hearing, she argued the state did not provide the grand jury with the correct law language under the current sodomy statute, which the state recently changed.
Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matt Shirtcliff, who heard the motion, denied the demurrer but ordered the state to file a new arraignment and amend the indictment.
Under McKrola's release agreement, he will have a curfew from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is ordered not to contact the victim.
Kurt Miller, a senior assistant attorney general with the Department of Justice, asked that the court amend McKrola's agreement to reflect a condition that would forbid him from possessing or consuming intoxicants.
Judge Gregory L. Baxter, who heard the March 3 hearing, asked McKrola's attorney to have the agreement signed and submitted to the court to amend the release agreement.
Miller confirmed he would be the prosecuting attorney, not Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter.
In a Dec. 23 press release, Carpenter said the charges stem from events at a party in the 400 block of Southwest Brent Street in John Day, Dec. 19, involving numerous minors and alcohol.
