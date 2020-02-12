A man was sentenced to three years in prison, with three years of post-prison supervision, and his license was suspended for five years after a high-speed chase in December that ended west of Mt. Vernon.
Jeremy W. McLaughlin, 29, of Strasburg, Colorado, was convicted based on a guilty plea on Feb. 6 for a count of third-degree assault, a count of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, five counts of recklessly endangering another person and a count of driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Dec. 6, according to court documents.
He was also ordered to pay $1,000 for a DUII fine and $255 for an intoxicant conviction fee. A count of third-degree assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, a count of reckless driving, a count of unlawful possession of heroin and a count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon were dismissed.
McLaughlin was the driver of the high-speed vehicle in December with two passengers in the car: Robert Malloy, 57, of Strasburg, Colorado, and Nadia Runkle, 27, of Dallas, Oregon.
At about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 6, Oregon State Police troopers received a call from McLaughlin’s mother who reported that McLaughlin and his girlfriend were in the backseat injecting heroin, according to OSP Public Information Officer Capt. Timothy R. Fox.
The mother added, when she threatened to call the police, McLaughlin reportedly waved a knife and threatened to kill her, according to Prineville Police Department Capt. Larry Seymour. The mother managed to get out of the vehicle in Prineville.
On Highway 26, near milepost 131, law enforcement officers located the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued after an attempt to stop the vehicle, Fox said.
Fox added that OSP and John Day police officers successfully deployed spike strips on the suspect's vehicle near milepost 145. The suspect's vehicle traveled a short distance and crashed into two pickups stopped on the side of the roadway, Fox said.
Runkle was charged with two counts of recklessly endangering another person, according to information filed in Grant County Circuit Court by former Deputy District Attorney Greg Goebel Jan. 8.
Malloy was charged with a count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, according to information filed in Grant County Circuit Court by District Attorney Jim Carpenter Dec. 9. Malloy failed to appear for a hearing scheduled Jan. 23, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court documents.
