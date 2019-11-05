Are you a veteran? Several Grant County businesses plan to provide meals and more for veterans. On Veterans Day, The Outpost, in collaboration with True Value, will be providing free meals to veterans all day. Veterans can choose between breakfast, lunch or dinner for their free meal. The Squeeze-In is partnering with Les Schwab Tires to provide a free meal for veterans all day.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting several events for veterans. On Nov. 8, members of the Grant County Piecemakers Quilt Guild will award Quilts of Valor to several local veterans. The event will provide a taco feed, which will be free for veterans and children under 3, or $6 per person.
The Elks Lodge and American Legion will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Seventh Street Complex at 11 a.m. After the ceremony is over, the Elks Lodge will host a free beef stew lunch, which is available to anybody who wants to go.
A dinner sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Prairie City Unit 106 will be provided at the Prairie City School cafeteria at 6 p.m. Nov. 11. Glazed ham will be the main dish, and people can bring a potluck dish to share.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.