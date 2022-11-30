8 things to know about Measure 114

1. Mandates a purchase permit, which includes a criminal background check and live fire training, before obtaining a firearm in most circumstances.

2. Bans the sale, manufacture, importation, use, purchase or other transfer of any large-capacity magazine (holding more than 10 rounds) in Oregon after the effective date of the measure.

3. Exceptions to the purchase permit requirement include the transfer of a firearm to a spouse or domestic partner, parent or stepparent, child or stepchild, sibling, grandparent, grandchild, aunt or uncle, first cousin, niece or nephew, and the transfer of a firearm in the event of the death of a firearm owner provided the transfer is conducted by a personal representative or a trustee of a trust created in a will.

4. High-capacity magazines purchased before the measure's enactment date are legal but can't be used anywhere but on private property or at a gun range. Attached tubular magazines for .22 rifles and lever-action rifles are also exempted.

5. Failing to comply with permit requirements is a Class A misdemeanor. A previous conviction of failing to comply with permit requirements raises a second offense to a Class B felony.

6. Being in possession of an unlawful high-capacity magazine after the measure's enactment is a Class A misdemeanor.

7. Failure to comply with permit requirements at gun shows is a Class A misdemeanor. Two previous convictions raises a third offense to a Class C felony.

8. Police departments and sheriff's offices are required to keep and maintain a database of all purchase permits, whether active, inactive or revoked.