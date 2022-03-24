JOHN DAY — Community Connection of Northeast Oregon is holding public meetings to identify gaps in services to low-income people.

The regional social services agency will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, in Keerins Hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds, 411 NW Bridge St., John Day.

Grant County residents are invited to provide feedback to help improve services.

Snacks will be served and a gift card drawing will be held.

For more information, call 541-963-3186.

