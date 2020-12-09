Grant County Court emergency meeting minutes from Dec. 2, 2020:
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Administrative Assistant Kim Puckett, Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett, Oregon RAIN Stephanie LeQuieu, Reporter Logan Bagett, Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CARES GRANT AGREEMENT. The court reviewed Grant Agreement No. 2533 between the State of Oregon and Grant County. The CARES Act provides funds to state, local and tribal governments through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and as allocated to Agency by the Oregon Emergency Board, Agency is authorized to enter into a grant agreement and provide funding for the purposes described in this Grant. In accordance with the terms and conditions of this Grant, Agency will provide Grantee up to an amount not to exceed $563,153.00 for eligible Project costs incurred during the Performance Period. Agency will pay the Grant Funds from monies available through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.MSP: Hamsher/ Palmer -- to approve and sign the Grant Agreement No. 2533 with the State of Oregon for the funding offered for Small Business Relief to include Judge Myers signature. MSP: Palmer/Hamsher --to sign Resolution 20-33 created by legal counsel that allows us to sign the above mentioned state contract.
PUBLIC COMMENT. None given.
4:11 pm-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
