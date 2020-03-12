Minutes from the Grant County Court emergency meeting March 6:
Pursuant to notice made to the radio station, county website, and e-mail distribution list, an emergency meeting of the County Court was held at the County Courthouse in Canyon City, OR
9:00 am -- Call to Order. Present were Judge Scott W. Myers, Commissioners Jim Hamsher and Sam Palmer, Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Dave Dobler, Ted Williams, Rob Stewart, Mindy Winegar, Zach Mobley, King Williams, Zach Williams, Bret Uptmor, Angie Uptmor, Reporter Logan Bagett, Tammy Wheeler (via phone), Reporter Steven Mitchell. A Pledge of Allegiance was given to the United States Flag.
CORONAVIRUS. The County Court, Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management, and some members of the public met in an emergency session to discuss emergency preparedness in the event of a Coronavirus outbreak locally. MSP: Myers/Hamsher--to appoint Dave Dobler as Incident Commander (IC) in this particular situation with the expectation that the IC would work with current Emergency Management.
PUBLIC COMMENT.
-- Adjourned
Respectfully Submitted,
Kim Puckett
Administrative Assistant
